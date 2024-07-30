At least 44 persons were killed and several others injured in three landslides that were triggered by heavy rain near Meppadi in Kerala’s Wayanad district on Tuesday, said state minister MB Rajesh, reported ANI.

He added that 250 persons were rescued from the area and shifted to temporary shelter camps. “We fear the gravity of this tragedy is much more,” the minister said. “We have sought help from the Army which will reach the affected area soon.”

Kerala health minister Veena George confirmed that at least 70 persons were injured in the landslides.

The Indian Army has deployed 225 personnel, including medical teams, in the area while two Air Force helicopters have also been put into service, reported India Today.

Rescue efforts were hindered due to the heavy rain and hundreds are suspected to be trapped under debris in affected areas in Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala and Noolpuzha villages, The Indian Express reported.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said that teams from the fire department and the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed for relief and rescue operations, The Hindu reported.

An additional National Disaster Response Force team was also on its way to Wayanad, while two from the Kannur Defence Security Corps have been instructed to reach the district.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that assistance from the Army would be sought to build temporary bridges, evacuate stranded persons using helicopters and make other necessary arrangements at the disaster sites, The Indian Express reported.

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued “red” category weather alerts for four districts in Kerala, namely Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kasaragod. “Orange” alerts, indicating the possibility of less severe weather, were issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

A red alert requires authorities to “take action” in light of an extreme weather-related event, while an orange alert tells authorities to “be prepared” for one. A yellow alert means they should “be updated” on the local weather situation.

Over 20 people have reportedly died in landslides and continuing rain fury in many areas in Wayanad, Kerala. Rescue operations are progressing in extremely difficult conditions. Two villages have been isolated due to a bridge collapse.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, said that he had spoken to Vijayan and assured him of assistance from the Centre.

The prime minister’s office also announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those killed in the landslides. The injured have been promised Rs 50,000 each.

Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi also extended his condolences to the families of the victims, adding that he had spoken to the chief minister and the district collector.

“I have requested them to ensure coordination with all agencies, set up a control room, and inform us of any assistance needed for the relief efforts,” Gandhi said in a post on X. “I will speak to Union ministers and request them to provide all assistance possible to Wayanad. I urge all UDF [Congress-led United Democratic Front] workers to assist the administration in the rescue and relief operations.”

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.