The principal of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, resigned on Monday amid protests over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old junior doctor at the institute on Friday, ANI reported.

The postgraduate student’s body was found in the seminar hall at the hospital without most of its clothes.

“I am getting defamed on social media,” Ghosh told the news agency on Monday. “The deceased doctor was like my daughter. As a parent, I resign...I don’t want this to happen to anyone in the future.”

Meanwhile, three junior doctors and one member of the house staff were summoned by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case. “They were on duty on the night of the incident,” ANI reported on Monday quoting unidentified officials.

The victim’s autopsy report found injuries to her eyes, genitals, mouth, face, neck, belly, left leg, ankles, right hand, ring finger and lips, reported Firstpost on Monday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has vowed to seek the death penalty for the culprit .

On Saturday, the police arrested a man identified as Sanjay Roy in connection with the case. He was charged with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections pertaining to rape (64) and murder (103).

A court in Kolkata’s Sealdah area remanded Roy to police custody till August 23.

Banerjee said that police camps have been set up at every hospital to prevent any more assaults on doctors.

Hospital services across West Bengal were disrupted on Monday after junior doctors, interns and postgraduate trainees continued their strike for the fourth consecutive day. The protestors have demanded a magisterial inquiry into the postgraduate trainee’s death.