The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Madhya Pradesh has issued an order for colleges in the state to incorporate books written by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders into their curriculum, NDTV reported on Tuesday.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindutva group, is the parent organisation of the BJP.

In a letter, Higher Education Department official Dhirendra Shukla directed the principals of government and private colleges in the state to purchase a set of 88 books.

This list contains books by prominent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders, including Suresh Soni, Dinanath Batra, D Atul Kothari, Devendra Rao Deshmukh and Sandeep Waslekar, all of whom are associated with Vidya Bharti, the educational wing of the Hindutva group, according to NDTV.

As many as 14 of the books to be purchased are written by Batra, who is the former general secretary of Vidya Bharti and has played a key role in the educational initiatives undertaken by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

In his letter, Shukla also recommended the formation of a “Bharatiya Gyan Parampara Prakoshtha”, or Indian Knowledge Tradition Cell, in each college to facilitate the introduction of these books in undergraduate courses.

“We are continuously issuing orders to include new books that will be taught in all the colleges of the state, including the PM Excellence colleges,” Shukla told The Indian Express. “So far, we have recommended around 400 books. It is unfair to say that the books are of RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] leaders only.”

He said that multiple publishers had provided their catalogue. “We chose the best books that would help spread Indian ideology and traditions,” the senior official added. “These books were included following the New Education Policy.”

The New Education Policy, brought in by the BJP-led government at the Centre in 2020, advocates for the inclusion of Indian knowledge traditions in academic curriculum. The policy has received criticism from the academic community.

After the letter, Congress leader KK Mishra said that the authors listed by the state government had no connection to the world of education.

“They are dedicated only to a particular ideology,” he said in a post on X. “Will the books of such authors inspire patriotism and sacrifice in educational institutions?” he asked, adding that the order would be revoked if the Congress comes to power in the state.

Congress spokesperson Mukesh Nayak noted that the new books incorporated into the curriculum should have been ones that help build actual skills, The Indian Express reported.

“There is an unemployment issue in the state, which needs to be addressed,” the newspaper quoted him as saying. “Colleges should not be turned into centres of conflict over political ideology. Only relevant subjects that touch on life should be taught.”

On the other hand, BJP leader VD Sharma said that the new books would leave a positive impact on the students’ knowledge and overall personality, NDTV reported.

“What is wrong with the saffronisation of education?” he asked. “At least we are not promoting the anti-national ideology that leftist thinkers once imposed on our school and college curricula.”

The latest order followed an announcement made by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in June to incorporate the teachings of the Hindu deities Ram and Krishna in the educational curriculum in the state.

