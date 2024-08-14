The Union government has amended guidelines on power exports to allow Adani Power to sell electricity contracted to Bangladesh within India in certain situations, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The move is expected to help safeguard Adani Power against possible disruptions caused by the political crisis in Bangladesh.

In 2018, the government framed guidelines on generators that supply power exclusively to a neighbouring country. Adani Power’s 1,600-megawatt power plant in Jharkhand’s Godda district is currently the only one that has a contractual obligation to supply all the electricity it generates to another country – in this case, Bangladesh.

A memo passed by the Union power ministry on August 12 amended the guidelines to state that the government “may permit connection of such generating station to the Indian grid to facilitate sale of power within India in case of sustained non-scheduling of full or part capacity”, according to Reuters.

The amendment also allows for the sale of power to the Indian grid if payments are delayed, according to Reuters.

The Adani Group said that the move would help increase the overall availability of electricity in India.

However, Adani Power’s electricity exports to Bangladesh have long been at the centre of controversy, with experts contending that it entails Dhaka buying power at exorbitantly high prices.

The Adani Group firm sells power to the neighbouring country under an agreement signed in 2017. Last year, however, the Bangladesh Power Development Board wrote to the company seeking that the agreement be revised.

While there was no official statement on the revisions sought, an unidentified official had told Bangladeshi news agency UNB that the high prices were the point of contention.

“In our view, the coal price they have quoted (USD400/MT) is excessive – it should be less than USD 250/MT, which is what we are paying for the imported coal at our other thermal power plants,” the official had said.

The Indian government amended the guidelines on electricity exports nearly a week after Sheikh Hasina resigned as Bangladesh’s prime minister and fled the country amid protests seeking her ouster. On August 8, Nobel laureate economist Muhammad Yunus took over as the head of an interim government.

More than 400 persons died in protests that began in July against a controversial quota scheme for government jobs. The agitation subsequently evolved into a broader agitation against Hasina’s Awami League government.

The amendment to the power export guidelines also comes amid fresh allegations involving the Adani Group made by American short-seller Hindenburg Research. The United States-based firm alleged that Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairperson Madhabi Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch had “hidden stakes” in offshore entities tied to alleged stock price manipulation and money-laundering by the Adani Group.