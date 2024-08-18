The Supreme Court on Sunday took suo motu cognisance of the rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Live Law reported.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear the matter on Tuesday.

This comes amid growing outrage over the incident.

The 31-year-old trainee doctor was found dead at the medical institute on August 9.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. It also asked the West Bengal government why it had initially registered the doctor’s death as a suicide.

The incident has sparked protests across the country.

With protests across the country, the Union home ministry has instructed states and Union territories to send law and order updates to the Centre every two hours.

The Kolkata Police has prohibitory orders barring the assembly of large crowds outside the medical institute till August 24.

In the early hours of Thursday, a mob of 5,000 to 7,000 persons broke into and vandalised the premises. The protestors , including doctors, were attacked by the mob.

Meanwhile, healthcare services across West Bengal were impacted for the tenth consecutive day on Sunday as protesting doctors at state-run hospitals continued their strike against the incident, PTI reported.

