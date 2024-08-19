Nearly 12% of Indian spice products recently tested by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India failed to meet safety standards, reported Reuters on Monday citing data obtained under the Right to Information Act.

Out of 4,054 samples that the regulator tested between May and early July, 474 did not meet quality and safety parameters.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India did not identify the samples by their brand names but said that “action on non-conforming samples has been taken as stipulated [under law]”.

The regulator tested the samples after Hong Kong in April recalled and banned the sale of four spice products imported from India citing pesticide content. The products were sold under the MDH and Everest brand names.

Special project Help us report from the ground on the Great Nicobar Project. Click here

In May, Nepal had banned the import, consumption and sale of powdered spice products sold by MDH and Everest.

The United Kingdom had imposed additional quality control measures in May on all spice mixes imported from India after reports of alleged pesticide contamination in MDH and Everest products.

New Zealand, Australia and the United States also launched investigations into spice products imported from India.

MDH and Everest have maintained that their products are safe for consumption. Their spices are sold across Europe, Asia and North America, reported Reuters.

India’s domestic spice market was valued at Rs 86,500 crore in 2022, the news agency reported. The value of spices and spice products exported from India touched a record Rs 37,000 crore in the financial year 2023-’24.