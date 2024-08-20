The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference’s manifesto for the Assembly election released on Monday pledged to restore the region’s special status and will repeal the Public Safety Act.

The manifesto, released by party Vice President Omar Abdullah, said that it will make efforts to “modify, annul and repeal post-August 5, 2019, laws that impact” Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

On August 5, 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It also bifurcated the state into two Union territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Parties in Jammu and Kashmir have since demanded restoration of the region’s statehood.

“We are determined to have statehood restored,” The Hindu quoted Abdullah as saying. “The Government of India has already made this promise to the [Supreme Court]. If it does not restore statehood willingly, we will pursue justice through the court. With statehood, the Government of J&K will have the powers required to fulfil promises.”

In December, the Supreme Court in its verdict on petitions challenging the Centre’s decision had directed the Union government to restore Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood “at the earliest and as soon as possible”.

The court also set September 2024 as the deadline for the Election Commission to conduct elections for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly that is to be restored.

On Friday, the poll panel announced that voting in the Assembly election will take place in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 4, alongside that in Haryana.

On Monday, the National Conference also pledged to amend the laws to restrict land ownership to “actual residents by imposing reasonable restrictions on non-residents”.

The manifesto said that the party, if it comes to power in the Union territory, will encourage dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir. It also said that it was committed to the “dignified return and rehabilitation” of Kashmiri Pandits.

Further, the National Conference said that it will make travel on public transport free for women and will establish Mohalla Clinics, or community-level medical facilities.

The Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be the first in 10 years.

In 2014, the People’s Democratic Party won 28 seats of the 87 elected seats in the Assembly, followed by the BJP’s 25. The National Conference had won 15 seats and the Congress clinched 12. The People’s Democratic Party and the BJP had formed a post-poll coalition, making Mufti Mohammed Sayeed the chief minister.

After Sayeed’s death in 2016, his daughter Mehbooba Mufti succeeded him. However, the BJP withdrew support in June 2018, leading to the collapse of the government. This was followed by the governor’s rule and the president’s rule until the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The administration of the Union territory, with no Assembly in place, has been led by the lieutenant governor since 2019.

In the recent general election, the BJP won both Lok Sabha seats in the Jammu region and the INDIA bloc won two of the three constituencies in the Kashmir region. An Independent candidate won the remaining one seat.