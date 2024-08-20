The Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a National Task Force comprising doctors to recommend modalities for safety at workplace for medical professionals, Live Law reported.

The court on Sunday took suo motu cognisance of the rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital amid the growing outrage over the crime. The 31-year-old trainee doctor was found dead at the medical institute on August 9.

Special project Help us report from the ground on the Great Nicobar Project. Click here

At Tuesday’s hearing, a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said that the court was concerned about the “virtual absence of conditions of safety for young doctors in public hospitals, especially women doctors who are more vulnerable because of the nature of work and gender”, reported Live Law.

The court noted that while several states such as Maharashtra, Kerala and Telangana have laws to deal with violence against doctors, they do not address deficiencies in institutional safety standards.

“As more and more women join the workforce, the nation cannot wait for another rape for things to change on the ground,” the bench said.

The task force has been asked to submit an interim report within three weeks and a final report within two months.

The panel comprises R Sarin, the Surgeon Vice Admiral of the Indian Navy, Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Dr M Shreenivas, Dr Pratima Murty, Dr Goverdhan Dutt Puri, Dr Saumitra Rawat, Professor Anita Saxena, Professor Pallavi Sapre and Dr Padma Srivastava.

The bench identified several problems faced by medical professionals including lack of adequate rooms to rest, and separate duty rooms for women and men. The bench said that interns, residents and senior residents are made to do 36-hour shifts where basic conditions of hygiene and sanitation are often absent.

Also read: Rape, murder of Kolkata doctor highlight failure of workplace safety provisions for women

Court questions West Bengal government

The Supreme Court also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to submit a status report in the Kolkata rape and murder case by Thursday.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the central investigative agency. The High Court had also asked the West Bengal government why it had initially registered the doctor’s death as a suicide.

The West Bengal government was also asked to submit a status report on the investigation into the violence at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 13. The protestors, including doctors, were attacked by the mob.

The bench asked the state government how a mob had entered and vandalised the hospital premises. “The West Bengal government was expected to maintain law and order and protect the crime scene, unable to comprehend why the state could not do so,” the court observed, The Indian Express reported.

It asked the Trinamool Congress government to ensure that vandals are arrested and that a first information report is filed against them.

The court also questioned the state government over the conduct of the college principal for passing the murder as suicide and the delay in the registration of the FIR in the rape and murder case.

“FIR is registered at 11.45 at night?” the bench said. “Nobody at the hospital registers the FIR? What were the authorities at the hospital doing? Doesn’t autopsy reveal the victim was raped and murdered?”.

The bench told the West Bengal government not to take coercive action against peaceful protestors and those speaking up in media and social media, Live Law reported.

“Let us deal with them [protestors] with great sensitivity,” the bench said. “This is a moment for national catharsis.”

Also read: Why sexual harassment goes unchecked on Indian campuses?