The apology published by Indian Medical Association chief RV Asokan in newspapers for his remarks about the proceedings in the contempt case against Patanjali Ayurved was “illegible” with “miniscule” font, said the Supreme Court on Tuesday, reported Bar and Bench.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta made the remarks while examining digital copies of the apologies published in newspapers. “You just see the size of the publication,” the bench said. “It is less than 0.1 m…If you have any objection then tell us. We aren’t able to read this.”

On August 6, the top court ordered Asokan to issue an apology in prominent newspapers for his remarks in an interview with PTI in April, when he said it was “unfortunate” that the court had criticised the Indian Medical Association and some of the practices of private doctors.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the Indian Medical Association, represented by Senior Advocate PS Patwalia, submitted before the court a list of publications where the apology was published.

Patwalia also told the court that Asokan was ashamed of what had transpired. “He is apologetic for what has been committed.” In response, Mehta said: “He is not doing any obligation to us.”

The court ordered Asokan to submit the physical copies of the apologies published by him.

“The excerpt of the apology filed before us is illegible in as much as the font is minuscule,” it said. “Counsel for IMA president is directed to file physical copies of 20 publications of [newspaper] The Hindu where the publication of apology has been done. It has to be done in one week.”

Asokan’s remark during the interview came in response to a question about observations made by the bench on April 23. The court had said that while it was pointing one finger at Patanjali, the remaining fingers were pointed at the association.

The Indian Medical Association chief told PTI that the “vague and generalised statements” made by the court had demoralised private doctors.

Subsequently, the court had described Asokan’s remarks as “very, very unacceptable”. It had then asked him to publish an apology in prominent newspapers.

On July 9, the court was told that the apology was published on the website of the Indian Medical Association. However, the court on August 6 said that the apology should be published in newspapers as well.

The direction had come while the court was hearing the contempt case against Patanjali Ayurved co-founders yoga guru Ramdev and Managing Director Balkrishna for publishing misleading advertisements in violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies Objectionable Advertisements Act.

The Indian Medical Association had accused the company of carrying out a “smear campaign” against modern medicine and the Covid-19 vaccination drive.