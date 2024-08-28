The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday rejected a petition seeking the cancellation of bail granted to Janata Dal (Secular) MLA HD Revanna in connection with the alleged abduction of a woman in a sexual abuse case against his son Prajwal Revanna, Bar and Bench reported.

The police had arrested HD Revanna on May 4 on the complaint of a woman who claimed to have been raped by Prajwal Revanna, a former Lok Sabha MP. She had accused HD Revanna of abducting her to prevent her from testifying against his son.

A trial court in Bengaluru granted bail to HD Revanna in the abduction case on May 13. He represents the Holenarasipur constituency in the Karnataka Assembly.

Justice M Nagaprasanna on Wednesday issued an order upholding the bail granted to him. The petition seeking its cancellation was filed by the Special Investigation Team probing the sexual abuse case. Nagaprasanna also granted bail to six others accused in the case.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Ravivarma Kumar, representing the Special Investigation Team, presented told the court that bail should not have been granted to HD Revanna in a matter of such nature.

In response, Senior Advocate CV Nagesh, representing the former Karnataka minister, said that the prosecution was challenging the order that granted him bail and not just asking for its cancellation.

Nagesh also noted that the charges of kidnapping were not sustainable in relation to the case as the woman was not a minor. The charges pertaining to abduction also did not hold as there was no element of deceit, he added.

“She was a maid servant in the house,” he said. “She was called. There was no deceit, no threat...No detention.” He said that there is no proof that the woman was abducted at the behest of HD Revanna or his wife.

A detailed order in the matter is awaited.

Prajwal Revanna was arrested on May 31 for allegedly having raped several women. He was first booked on April 28 on charges of sexual harassment, and a separate rape case against him was filed on May 2. Another rape case was filed against him on May 8.

A fourth case of sexual harassment was filed against Prajwal Revanna on June 25.