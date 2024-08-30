The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed strong disapproval of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s remarks about its decision to grant bail to Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy case, reported Live Law.

Earlier in the day, media reports had quoted Reddy alleging that “Kavitha got bail because of the deal between BRS and BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party ]”.

“It is a fact that BRS worked for the victory of the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” the Congress leader claimed.

On Thursday, while hearing Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy’s plea to transfer the trial in a 2015 cash-for-votes case involving Reddy, the Supreme Court said that the chief minister’s remarks gave the impression that the court passed orders after consulting political parties.

“That sort of statement by a responsible chief minister might create apprehension in somebody’s mind…Do we pass our orders in consultation with a political party?” Justice BR Gavai asked Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for Reddy. “We are not bothered about politicians, or if anybody criticizes our orders or not. We do our duty as per our own conscience, as per our oath.”

Justice Viswanathan added: “Does not fundamental duty say that there should be mutual respect for institutions? Maintain arm’s length, but have respect. Look at the statement”.

Gavai then said: “We always say that we will not interfere in the sphere of executive and legislature. That is expected of them [politicians] also”.

The court adjourned the hearing till Monday, with the bench clarifying that it had not yet decided on Jagadish Reddy’s plea to shift the in the cash-for-votes case.

Reddy apologised for his remarks on Friday, saying that had been taken out of context.

“I have unconditional respect and highest regard for the judiciary and its independence,” the Telangana chief minister said. “As a firm believer in the Constitution of India and its ethos, I have and continue to hold the judiciary in its highest esteem”.