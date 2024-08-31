Scroll’s Shahid Judge won the 18th PII-ICRC Annual Award in the best article category on Friday.

Judge received the award for his article on how para archer Sheetal Devi embraced who she is to find international success . The article was published on September 8, 2023.

The honour is presented annually by the Press Institute of India, Chennai, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, Delhi, to recognise and promote “ outstanding humanitarian reporting ” by journalists and photojournalists.

The theme of the 2024 edition of the award was “strengthening disability inclusion through stories with a humanitarian lens”.

Judge’s article was about Jammu and Kashmir resident Devi, who was 16-years-old at the time.

Devi became the first armless woman to win a Para World Archery Championships medal. At the Asian Para Games in October 2022, she won two gold medals in the women’s open individual compound and mixed team compound archery events, along with a silver in the women’s doubles compound event.

Devi, who is representing India at the Paralympics in Paris, was awarded the Arjuna Award, India’s second-highest sporting honour, in 2023.

In 2023, Scroll’s Vaishnavi Rathore won the first prize in the best article category of the PII-ICRC awards for her story on migration driven by climate change.