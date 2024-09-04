Students at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences have demanded that the deemed university either withdraw or clearly explain clauses in a revised honour code that forbid them from participating in any “political, anti-establishment, unpatriotic discussions”, reported Hindustan Times on Wednesday.

The students also said that this was another attempt at “curbing any voice of criticism against the establishment or the government”, reported The Indian Express.

With the beginning of the new academic year in August, the institute introduced a revised honour code stating that the admission of a student may be terminated if they indulged in “unpatriotic dharna [demonstrations], or any form of activities that disturbs the academic environment of the institute”.

It included a 10-point directive with instructions related to attendance, safety, integrity and use of the institute’s resources.

“I acknowledge that the TISS reserves the right to terminate my enrolment for violations of TISS policies or other reasons as specified in the institute’s regulations,” read the undertaking that all students were required to sign.

The students, however, raised concerns about the lack of a clear definition for words like “unpatriotic” or “anti-establishment”.

“Considering some of the recent developments, revision in honour code is not a surprise,” The Indian Express quoted an unidentified student as saying. “For the first time, it specifically talks about consequences of indulging in political activities and unpatriotic discussion.”

An unidentified official of the university told the Hindustan Times that revising the honour code was a continuous process.

“As we identify relevant issues, they will be incorporated into the Honour Code,” he said. “Every institute operates this way.”

The official that the institute was implementing these measures to “uphold decorum on the university campus” although there are no specific directive from any apex body.

In recent months, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences has frequently drawn criticism for curbing freedom of expression for its students.

On August 19, the institute banned student organisation Progressive Students’ Forum from campus. The notice claimed that the forum was “defaming” the institute and “creating divisions” among students and faculty.

The forum is affiliated with the Students Federation of India, the student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

The institute prohibited members of the forum from conducting or participating in events on campus, warning that such steps would be met with “immediate intervention and consequences”.

Responding to the ban order, a member of the Progressive Students’ Forum told Scroll that the decision was “politically motivated” and that the institute was “completely provoked” by the campaigns taken up by the organisation.

Other student organisations on campus, including the Adivasi Students’ Forum, the Ambedkarite Students’ Association, the Fraternity Movement, the Muslim Students’ Forum and the Northeast Students’ Forum, issued a joint statement condemning the ban.

In March, the students’ union at the institute expressed concerns about freedom of expression after the restrictions were placed on student activities. It also criticised the “unprofessional, insensitive communication” issued by the administration in the matter.

Also read: How the government undercut TISS over the past decade