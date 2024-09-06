The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday released its manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, with Union home minister Amit Shah stating that Article 370 was “a part of history” and would never be brought back.

The manifesto makes 25 broad promises, focusing largely on the concerns of youth, women and farmers. The Hindutva party also said it would convert Jammu and Kashmir from a “terrorist hotspot to a tourist spot”.

Elections to the 90-seat House are scheduled to take place in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The votes are set to be counted on October 4.

These will be the first Assembly elections in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 by the Modi government on August 5, 2019. Article 370 of the Constitution had given special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre also bifurcated the state into two Union territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Speaking in Jammu on Friday, Shah said that the “shadow of terrorism and separatism” had prevailed over the region till 2014. “These always destabilised Jammu and Kashmir and all the governments dealt with Jammu and Kashmir with the politics of appeasement,” he claimed.

In contrast, the last ten years under BJP rule had brought peace, progress, social justice, development and good governance to the region, he claimed. “In these 10 years, this state has shifted from maximum terrorism to maximum tourism,” said Shah.

Shah also described the abrogation of Article 370 as a “historic decision” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also alleged that Article 370 had driven Jammu and Kashmir’s youth to violence.

“Unfortunately, Congress silently supports the agenda of the NC [National Conference],” he added. “However, I would like to make it clear that the Article [370] is a history, and it will not be restored.”

The National Conference, led by former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, is set to contest the Assembly polls in alliance with the Congress.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that the INDIA bloc would ensure the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir if it came to power in the Assembly.

Other promises in the BJP’s manifesto include financial support of Rs 18,000 per year to the eldest woman in every family, a rehabilitation scheme for Kashmiri Pandits and the eradication of “terrorism” in the Union territory.

It also promised to produce a white paper to assess the responsibilities of those involved in the emergence of “terrorism” in the region, the Hindustan Times reported.

The party also promised tablets or laptops for students in remote areas and Rs 3,000 as a yearly travel allowance for college students. It also promised to add 1,000 new seats to government-run colleges in the region.

The manifesto lists free electricity and drinking water as guarantees that would be fulfilled if it came to power in the Assembly.

For farmers, promises included increasing the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi payout by Rs 4,000, which would increase their total annual benefit under the scheme to Rs 10,000. Electricity tariffs for agricultural activities would be reduced by up to 50%, the manifesto said.