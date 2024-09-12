The Manipur Police on Thursday said it has arrested 33 persons and apprehended seven minors for participating in “violent” protests over the past three days.

Since Monday, students have organised protests demanding action against those responsible for the recent drone and missile attacks in the state.

On Thursday, the police said that “necessary legal proceedings” would be taken against those in custody for the “violent protests in the past few days”.

It added: “Manipur Police requests the public not to indulge in unlawful behaviour and to cooperate with law enforcing agencies in maintenance of peace and normalcy.”

The state has been gripped by ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023. At least 237 persons have died and more than 59,000 persons displaced since the beginning of the clashes.

On Monday, thousands of students protested in front of the Manipur Secretariat and the Raj Bhavan. They called for the protection of the “territorial and administrative integrity” of Manipur.

The Raj Bhavan is the official residence of the state’s governor.

Following this, the police said several student groups had assembled in front of the Raj Bhavan’s main gate, “ violating prohibitory orders issued by district magistrate”.

The police said that it tried to “pacify the agitating students and warned them to disperse”.

It added: “However, the protest turned violent and provoked the police personnel by pelting stones and throwing plastic bottles of water in front of the main gate of Raj Bhavan. The police party along with CAPF [Central Armed Police Forces] personnel with due orders from the Executive Magistrate used minimum force to disperse the unruly mob.”

Protestors on Tuesday again attempted to march towards the high security zone in Imphal, which included the Raj Bhavan and the chief minister’s official residence. This led to a clash between the protestors and the police, The Indian Express reported.

Most of the students who were arrested are the ones who allegedly threw stones at the Raj Bhavan, Deccan Herald reported, quoting unidentified sources.

The protests came after an elderly man was killed and six others, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured in a rocket attack by suspected Kuki militants in Bishnupur district on September 6.

A day later, at least seven persons were killed in gun violence between Meitei and Kuki groups in a remote area of Manipur’s Jiribam district.

On Sunday, a Central Reserve Police Force camp in the Thangbuh village in the Kangpokpi district was attacked , leading to the death of a woman due to splinter injuries.

At Imphal, protestors associated with the All Manipur Students Union allegedly attacked a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force, PTI reported on Monday.

The state government has imposed prohibitory orders in the Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal districts amid the violence and the protests.

It also suspended internet services, including mobile data and broadband, in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching districts till 3 pm on September 15.

Journalist’s home shot at

On Wednesday, a house belonging to journalist Yambem Laba was shot at by unidentified assailants at Uripok Yambem Leikai in Imphal West, Newslaundry reported.

Laba, a journalist with The Statesman and a long-time critic of the chief minister, was unhurt. He subsequently filed a complaint with the police.

According to a statement issued by Laba, around 10 rounds were fired by assailants who arrived at his home in a four-wheeler at 3 am.

“The gunmen fired about 10 rounds, five of which hit the parapet outside my bedroom,” he said. “They used INSAS [Indian Small Arms System] rifles, the type of weapon which is issued only to the Central and security forces,” the statement said.