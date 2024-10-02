A curfew was imposed and internet services suspended in Manipur’s Ukhrul district after a clash over a land dispute left three persons dead on Wednesday.

The clash broke out between rival Naga groups from Hunphun and Hungpung villages who had claimed ownership of a plot of land that was scheduled to be cleaned under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, reported India Today.

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is a Union government scheme to promote cleanliness and improve sanitation infrastructure in the country. It was launched on October 2, 2014, on the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.

The prohibitory orders were imposed in Ukhrul “in connection with land dispute between the two villages as there is possibility of creating law and order problem which may lead to breach of peace and public tranquility between the two villages”, the order issued by Sub-Divisional Magistrate D Kamei said. “Such disturbances may result in serious breaches of peace, public tranquility and danger to human lives and properties.”

The order prohibiting the movement of people was imposed under Section 163 Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which deals with the power to issue orders in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger.

The internet services, including broadband connectivity, were suspended for 24 hours beginning Wednesday afternoon.

The order claimed that curbs on internet services were needed because social media could be used by “anti-social elements for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public”.