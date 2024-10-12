Noting that there have been several attacks on minorities in Bangladesh during Durga Puja celebrations, India’s Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday asked the country’s interim government to ensure the security of Hindus and their places of worship.

This came after a crude bomb was thrown at a Durga Puja Mandap in the Tantibazar area of Old Dhaka on Friday, reported Prothom Alo. At least five people were also attacked with knives when they went after those who had hurled the crude bomb.

Nearly 35 attacks on minorities were reported in Bangladesh during the Durga Puja celebrations, reported PTI. Seventeen persons have been arrested after 11 cases were registered.

On Thursday, a crown gifted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh’s Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in 2021 was stolen.

“These are deplorable events,” said the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday. “They follow a systematic pattern of desecration and damage to temples and deities that we have witnessed over several days now.”

It added: “We call upon the Government of Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities and their places of worship, especially during this auspicious festival time.”

Following the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5, several parts of Bangladesh reported incidents of violence against religious minorities.

On August 5, Hasina resigned and fled to India after the student-led protests against a controversial quota scheme for government jobs, which started in July, evolved into a broader agitation against her government.

On August 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Muhammad Yunus, the head of Bangladesh’s interim government, has assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all religious minorities in the country.

Modi had said that he received a phone call from Yunus, who took over as the chief advisor to the interim government in Dhaka on August 8.

On August 9, Modi had urged Yunus to ensure “the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities”. India’s external affairs ministry had also said that the Centre is monitoring the situation in Bangladesh.

