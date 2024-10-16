After at least 17 flights operated by Indian carriers received bomb threats, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Kinjarapu Naidu on Wednesday said that the Mumbai Police has arrested a minor for issuing three of the threats.

“All others responsible for the disruptions will be identified and duly prosecuted,” Naidu stated on social media.

Seven of the bomb threats were reported on Wednesday. All threats reported on Monday and Tuesday had eventually turned out to be hoaxes.

Strongly condemn the recent bomb threats to Indian air carriers. We are closely monitoring the situation and ensuring that every necessary measures are taken against such actions. We are Committed in maintaining the highest security standards and passenger safety remains our… pic.twitter.com/9r4UKELGls — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) October 16, 2024

“I am deeply concerned over the recent disruptive acts targeting Indian airlines, affecting domestic and international operations,” Naidu said on Wednesday. Such “mischievous and unlawful actions” were a matter of grave concern, he added.

Naidu said: “I strongly condemn any attempts to compromise the safety, security, and operational integrity of our aviation sector.”

The minister added that he chaired a meeting of a high-level committee, comprising officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, the Central Industrial Security Force, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

On Wednesday, an Akasa aircraft en route to Bengaluru from Delhi returned to the national capital after receiving a bomb threat.

Two SpiceJet aircraft and four IndiGo flights – Riyadh to Mumbai, Mumbai to Singapore, Chennai to Lucknow and Mumbai to Delhi – also received bomb threats during the day.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday sought a report from the Ministry of Civil Aviation on the bomb threats.

The home ministry instructed the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Central Industrial Security Force, the Bureau of Civil Aviation, the National Investigation Agency and the Intelligence Bureau to submit a report on the matter, said an unidentified official.