Two men accused in a case pertaining to the communal violence that broke in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich were shot by the police on Thursday, reported PTI, quoting unidentified officials.

The men were shot while allegedly attempting to flee to Nepal, which shares a border with Bahraich.

Five men, including the two injured, were arrested after the firing, The Times of India reported. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash identified the two injured men as Sarfaraz and Talim. The three others who were arrested are Mohammed Fahim, Hamid and Afzal.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla confirmed the arrests, ANI reported. “Two of them have been injured in police firing,” she added.

#WATCH | Bahraich Encounter | SP Bahraich, Vrinda Shukla says, "5 people have been arrested. Two of them have been injured in police firing. I am here to assess their condition. One of the injured is Md. Sarfaraz, the other other is Md. Talib..." pic.twitter.com/exMXc9spQ4 — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2024

On Sunday, 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra reportedly died of a gunshot wound in Bahraich after clashes between the Hindu and Muslim communities during a Durga idol immersion procession.

The communal clashes, in the Mahsi tehsil under the Hardi police station limits, erupted after miscreants threw stones and fired gunshots at the procession. The microphone used in the procession was also disconnected.

A total of 26 accused, including the primary suspect identified as Salman, were earlier arrested in connection with Mishra’s killing.

On Monday, hundreds of persons protesting against Mishra’s killing set fire to several properties, including shops. Police used lathis and tear gas to disperse the crowd. Subsequently, internet services were suspended in the district.

Internet services were restored on Thursday, PTI reported.