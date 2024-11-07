As the air quality continues to deteriorate in the National Capital Region, the Union government on Wednesday notified new rules that doubled the penalties for stubble burning.

This came days after the Supreme Court rapped the Centre, stating that the 2021 Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas Act was made “toothless”.

During a hearing on October 23, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, said that section 15 of the CAQM Act, which prescribes the penalty for stubble burning, would be implemented soon.

On Wednesday, the Centre notified the 2024 Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (Imposition, Collection and Utilisation of Environmental Compensation for Stubble Burning) Amendment Rules.

As per the new rules, farmers with less than two acres of land holding will have to pay Rs 5,000, against the previous fine of Rs 2,500, for stubble burning.

A farmer with two to five acres will have to give Rs 10,000, while those with more than five acres will have to pay Rs 30,000 as environmental compensation.

This came as the air quality in Delhi continued to be in the “very poor” quality on Thursday.

While the average air quality index stood at 367 at 9 am, nine stations – Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Rohini, Sonia Vihar, Vivek Vihar and Wazirpur – reported air quality in the “severe” category, reported PTI.

An index value between 0 and 50 indicates “good” air quality, between 51 and 100 indicates “satisfactory” air quality and between 101 and 200 indicates “moderate” air quality.

A value between 201 and 300 indicates “poor” air quality while between 301 and 400 indicates “very poor” air. Between 401 and 450 indicates “severe” air pollution while anything above the 450 threshold is termed “severe plus”.

Air quality deteriorates sharply in the winter months in Delhi , which is often ranked the world’s most polluted capital. Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, along with falling temperatures, decreased wind speeds and emissions from industries and coal-fired plants contribute to the problem.

On October 23, a bench of Justices Abhay Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Augustine George Masih said that the CAQM Act had been enacted without establishing the necessary infrastructure needed to curb air pollution.

It also criticised the Centre for its inability to curb stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana and for not imposing penalties on violators.

The Union government had told the court that the guidelines to implement the provision would be issued in 10 days and that an adjudicating officer would be appointed to enforce the law.