The Congress’ Maharashtra unit on Sunday suspended 28 rebel leaders for filing nominations against candidates of the Maha Vikas Aghadi for the Assembly elections, reported PTI.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Sharad Pawar’s faction of the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.

The polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will take place in a single phase on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23, alongside that of the Jharkhand elections.

Prominent leaders who are facing suspension for six years include former minister Rajendra Mulak, who has filed nomination from the Ramtek constituency Assembly constituency, Yagnyavalk Jichkar from Katol, Kamal Vyawhare from Kasba, Manoj Shinde from Kopri Pachpakhadi and Aaba Bagul from Parvati.

The 28 rebels have filed nominations from 22 Assembly constituencies.

On Thursday, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, who is responsible for the party’s campaign in Maharashtra, announced the suspension of eight rebel leaders, reported Hindustan Times.

“The party does not accept ‘friendly fights’ among Maha Vikas Aghadi allies anywhere in the state,” said Chennithala. “What happened in Sangli during the Lok Sabha will not be repeated.”

Vishal Patil, the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vasantdada Patil, had contested the Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate after the Sangli seat was allotted to the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in the seat-sharing arrangement.

He later extended his support to the Congress.