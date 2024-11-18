Days ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Union government has relaxed the norms for procuring soya bean, The Hindu reported on Sunday.

The move comes against the backdrop of farmers in the state expressing anger over the low prices of oilseeds and the slow pace of government procurement, according to reports.

In an order on Friday, the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare said that the norm during the last Kharif season, which allowed soya beans with a moisture content of less than 12% to be procured under the price support scheme, has been relaxed to permit a moisture content of up to 15%.

Under the price support scheme, the government procures agricultural produce at the declared minimum support price, ensuring that they receive a stable and profitable income.

A minimum support price is the guaranteed amount paid to farmers when their produce is purchased.

The order on Friday, addressed to the chief secretaries of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Karnataka, said that the decision to relax the norms was based on the “representations received”.

The cultivation of soya bean, a key cash crop in Maharashtra, has sparked unrest among farmers due to the lower prices in the open market.

The state has farmers cultivating the oilseed across more than 50 lakh hectares. However, the market prices remain well below the minimum support price of Rs 4,892 per quintal.

Maharashtra has the largest number of agencies for procuring under the price support scheme, The Indian Express reported.

However, the process has been slow, with only 3,887.93 tonnes of the targeted 13.08 lakh tonnes procured so far. Government agencies attribute the low procurement rates to the high moisture content in the soya bean at 15%, while farmers argue that the agencies lack the necessary infrastructure and capacity for large-scale procurement.

Ahead of the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised monetary aid to soya bean growers during a campaign in Vidarbha, according to The Indian Express. The Opposition Congress also offered to set a minimum support price of Rs 7,000 for a quintal of soya bean if voted to power.

Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will take place in a single phase on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23, alongside that of the Jharkhand elections.