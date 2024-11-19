Former Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Anil Deshmukh was injured after stones were thrown at his car in Nagpur district on Monday, The Indian Express reported.

The incident took place around 8 pm on the Jalalkheda road when Deshmukh was returning after campaigning in Narkhed for his son Salil Deshmukh, who is contesting as the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate from the Katol constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections.

A group of unidentified persons threw stones at his car, the newspaper quoted unidentified police officers as saying. Videos of the incident circulating on social media showed Deshmukh injured, with blood dripping from his forehead and glass shards inside the vehicle.

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader was taken to Katol Civil Hospital, the police officers said. He was subsequently shifted to Alexis Hospital.

“An investigation has begun,” Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. “Police are trying to identify those responsible for the attack.”

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule called the incident “outrageous” and said that the state “never had the mentality to attack in this manner” during elections.

“This state is a democratic state,” she said on social media. “But during the time of BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party], the law and order situation in the state, especially in Nagpur district, has deteriorated and gangsters have got free rein.”

She added: “It is our demand that the attackers and their masterminds who attacked Deshmukh Saheb should be thoroughly investigated and brought to justice. Once again strong condemnation of this incident.”

Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will take place in a single phase on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23, alongside that of the Jharkhand elections.

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) is part of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which also comprises the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Congress.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance government in Maharashtra consists of the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction and the Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.