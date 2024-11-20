Delhi University on Monday expelled a student for six months for allegedly writing “objectionable” slogans about the National Testing Agency on a wall inside its North Campus as part of a protest in July, The Indian Express reported.

The National Testing Agency conducts entrance examinations for higher education institutions. In recent months, it has faced criticism for alleged irregularities in several examinations, including the 2024 National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for admissions to undergraduate medical courses.

The expulsion order on Monday barred a 22-year-old student from attending classes, writing examinations or participating in institutional activities for six months.

The student, pursuing her Masters in Russian from the Department of Slavonic and Finno-Ugrian Studies, said that the decision on her expulsion was an infringement on her freedom of speech.

On July 31, the student, part of the Disha Students’ Organisation, was allegedly caught writing slogans on a wall near the Law Faculty by the university’s security guards.

“As part of our agitation against the National Testing Agency, I wrote the words ‘SCRAP NTA’ on one of the university walls,” The Indian Express quoted the student as saying. “I am expressing what is bothering me and voicing out the issues in my own university as its student.”

Later on the same day, a first information report was registered against her at the Maurice Nagar police station under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita based on a complaint by the guards.

Section 173 pertains to the filing of cases for cognisable offences, where the police may investigate the matter without an order from a magistrate and make an arrest without a warrant.

The university suspended her on August 21 after receiving a copy of the FIR.

On Tuesday, Proctor Rajni Abbi said that an inquiry committee was formed to look into the matter after the FIR was filed. The committee found that the “student was not repentant at all for her actions”, Abbi said, according to The Indian Express.

“There are designated spaces in the university to write slogans, or paste posters,” she added. “One cannot do it anywhere as this is a violation of the university defacement acts.”

The student also admitted to writing the slogans and described it as part of a “strategic plan” by Disha during a meeting of the committee on November 6, said a report prepared by the panel, reported The Indian Express.

“As a result, the committee is of the opinion that she should be expelled from the university for a period of at least six months,” it added. “The committee recommended this deterrent punishment for [the student] as a measure to prevent student from defacement of the walls of the university.”

Following her suspension on August 21, the student moved the Delhi High Court.

On October 3, the student’s counsel told the court that “unless the matter is investigated and the petitioner stands convicted, she should not suffer the wrath of suspension order”, The Indian Express reported. The court is set to hear the matter on November 20.