Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray is currently leading by a slight margin of over 600 votes from the Worli seat in the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, data from the Election Commission showed on Saturday.

As per the trends at 12.10 pm, Thackeray had secured over 21,725 of the total votes counted. Milind Deora from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction of the Shiv Sena was trailing with 21,072 votes.

Overall, the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state was headed for a landslide win as per early trends.

The Mahayuti was ahead in 221 seats, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in 53 seats, and others in 12 seats, according to Election Commission data.

The Bharatiya Janata Party was ahead in 127 seats, Shinde’s Shiv Sena in 56 and the Nationalist Congress Party group led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in 38.

In the Maha Vikas Aghadi camp, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) was ahead in 18 seats, the Congress in 17 and the Nationalist Congress Party group led by Sharad Pawar in 15.