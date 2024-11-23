Congress state chief Nanabhau Patole is trailing in Maharashtra’s Sakoli Assembly constituency by a small margin of 476 votes, data from the Election Commission showed on Saturday.

As per the trends at 1 pm, Patole had secured 32,049 of the total votes counted. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Avinash Brahmankar was leading with 32,525 votes as of 1 pm.

Overall, the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state was headed for a landslide win as per early trends.

The Mahayuti was ahead in 221 seats, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in 50 seats and others in 17 seats, according to Election Commission data.

The Bharatiya Janata Party was ahead in 126 seats, Shinde’s Shiv Sena in 56 and the Nationalist Congress Party group led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in 39.

In the Maha Vikas Aghadi camp, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) was ahead in 19 seats, the Congress in 19 and the Nationalist Congress Party group led by Sharad Pawar in 12.

