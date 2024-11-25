The administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal on Sunday prohibited outsiders, social organisations and public representatives from entering the district without prior approval, reported ANI.

This came after three persons were killed on Sunday as protestors opposing a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid in the Chandausi town clashed with security personnel.

The survey was being conducted to investigate claims that a Hindu temple had existed at the site before the mosque was built in 1526.

The collection of stones , soda bottles or any flammable or explosive materials on rooftops has also been prohibited in Sambhal, reported Indian Today.

Strict action would be taken against anybody found in possession of these items, according to an order by the sub-district magistrate.

Due to the tense law and order situation, the authorities on Sunday also ordered the suspension of internet services in Sambhal for 24 hours. Schools and colleges were closed on Monday for all students up to Class 12, reported India Today.

The survey was ordered in response to an application by a Hindu priest named Rishi Raj Giri. The priest moved an application before the court on November 21 claiming that Muslim rulers built the mosque in 1526 after demolishing a temple.

Just hours later, on November 21, a survey team went to the mosque to begin the exercise and was met with protests.

On Sunday, the mob threw stones at surveyors, who were accompanied by police personnel. The police fired tear gas shells to force the crowd to disperse.

Despite the violence, Advocate Commissioner Ramesh Chand Raghav completed the survey, and the process was recorded through photographs and videos. The survey is to be presented before a local court on November 29.

Zafar Ali, the lawyer for the mosque administration, said the survey was carried out in a hurried manner. He said that the mosque officials would challenge the court order, if needed.

Sambal MP Zia ur Rahman Barq criticised the survey, stating that the Jama Masjid is a historic site. “The Supreme Court had ruled that religious places as they existed in 1947 must remain unchanged as per the Places of Worship Act, 1991,” he said.

Barq appealed to the people for peace . He said in a social media post that the district court’s decision was not final and expressed hope that higher courts and parliament would ensure justice.