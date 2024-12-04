A man opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the entrance of Amritsar’s Golden Temple on Wednesday, PTI reported.

Badal, however, was not hurt in the firing.

A video showed the man approaching Badal, who was sitting near the entrance, and firing gunshots at him. A bystander, however, overpowered the attacker and the bullet did not hit the former Punjab deputy chief minister.

VIDEO | Punjab: A man opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the entrance of Golden Temple, Amritsar. The person was overpowered by people present on the spot. More details are awaited.#PunjabNews #SukhbirSinghBadal



(Full video available on PTI… pic.twitter.com/LC55kCV864 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 4, 2024

The attacker was identified as Narain Singh Chaura, The Tribune reported.

Badal was at the Golden Temple as part of a penance after the Akal Takht, the supreme temporal body of the Sikhs, found that he, along with other Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, engaged in religious misconduct.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new details are available.