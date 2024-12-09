Ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is in Moscow with his family after Russia granted them asylum on humanitarian grounds, Reuters reported on Monday, citing Russian news agencies.

A day earlier, armed rebel forces led by Abu Mohammed al-Golani entered Syria’s capital city of Damascus unopposed and toppled his government, bringing an end to the al-Assad family’s 50-year rule in the country.

Soon after Assad was ousted, Russia’s foreign ministry had said that he had left Syria and given orders for a peaceful transfer of power, according to Reuters.

Russia, along with Iran, backed the Assad regime through more than 13 years of unrest in the country. The collapse of the dictator’s regime is seen as a blow to both countries.

Assad ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, beginning in July 2000 after the death of his father Hafez al-Assad, who had been the country’s president since 1971.

“Syrian President Assad of Syria and members of his family have arrived in Moscow,” Reuters reported on Monday, citing unidentified Kremlin officials quoted by the privately-owned Interfax news agency and state media.

“Russia has granted them asylum on humanitarian grounds,” the officials added.

The rebel forces guaranteed the security of Russian military bases and diplomatic posts in Syria, AP reported, citing state media.

Meanwhile, Moscow has requested an emergency session of the United Nations’ Security Council to discuss Syria, Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyansky, said in a post on the messaging service Telegram, AP reported.

On Sunday, Syrian state television broadcast a video in which a group of men declared that “tyrant al-Assad has been toppled” and that all prisoners have been freed from the prisons of Damascus. Opposition groups urged their combatants and citizens to protect Syria’s public infrastructure.

Al-Golani, who heads Syria’s biggest rebel faction, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group and is set to lead the country, also instructed combatants not to attack public institutions or services.

An ex-commander in the terror group Al-Qaeda, al-Golani cut ties with them years ago and said he embraced pluralism and religious tolerance. The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham is listed as a terrorist organisation by the United States and the United Nations.

Following Assad’s ouster, United States President Joe Biden said that Washington’s “approach has shifted the balance of power in the Middle East”, AP reported.

He credited action taken by the United States and its allies for weakening Syria’s backers, including Russia, Iran and the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah.

Terming the fall of Assad as a “fundamental act of justice”, he said that it was also a “moment of risk and uncertainty” and added that rebel groups were “saying the right things now”. However, the United States would assess their actions, he added.

More than 3.5 lakh persons have been killed in the civil war that started in Syria in March 2011, according to the United Nations. Over 6 million Syrians have fled the country and 6.7 million have been internally displaced. More than 14 million persons in Syria are in need of humanitarian aid.