The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday released its final list of 38 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections and renominated party chief Arvind Kejriwal from his New Delhi seat.

The national capital’s ruling party fielded Chief Minister Atishi from her Kalkaji constituency.

With this fourth list, the Aam Aadmi Party has announced candidates for all 70 Assembly seats.

The Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to take place in or before February. The Election Commission has not announced the schedule yet.

Other candidates on the list include ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, who will contest from Greater Kailash, and Gopal Rai, fielded from Babarpur. Party leader Satyendar Jain has been retained in Shakur Basti and Durgesh Pathak from Rajinder Nagar.

Ramesh Pehalwan has been fielded from Kasturba Naga, Raghuvinder Shokeen from Nangloi, Imran Hussain from Ballimaran, Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar and Sanjeev Jha from Burari.

The Congress released its first list of 21 candidates on Thursday. The party fielded Sandeep Dikshit, son of three-time Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, against Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is yet to release any list.

The Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, despite being part of the Opposition INDIA bloc at the national level, have repeatedly said that they will contest the Assembly poll in Delhi alone.

Both parties had fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Delhi in an alliance and lost all seven seats in the national capital to the BJP.

In 2020, the Aam Aadmi Party won 62 of the 70 seats in the Assembly elections in Delhi. The BJP won the remaining eight seats.