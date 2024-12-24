Ahead of Assembly elections in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched round-the-clock water supply in the Delhi Development Authority’s Pandav Nagar flats, in the capital’s Rajinder Nagar locality.

“Now the whole of Delhi will get clean water from the tap 24 hours a day,” said Kejriwal in a social media post.

Delhi’s former chief minister also drank water from a tap to demonstrate that it was clean.

“We had promised to provide clean water 24 hours a day to every household in Delhi,” he said. “I am happy to inform you that this has already started.”

The former chief minister acknowledged that this promise was made by the Aam Aadmi Party before the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, but said its implementation was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This came a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit accused the Aam Aadmi Party of corruption and failing to deliver on its promises to citizens. The BJP released a “chargesheet” against Delhi’s ruling party, highlighting promises that allegedly remain unfulfilled.

“Arvind Kejriwal has made fake promises to people living in Delhi,” said BJP leader Anurag Thakur while releasing the document. “He said would provide free medical, water, and electricity, but people still pay for these services.”

The document mentions air pollution, the contaminated Yamuna river and poor sanitation in Delhi as failures of the Aam Aadmi Party government. “The deadly AQI [air quality index] has permanently damaged the lungs of Delhi children, and Yamuna has become dirtier and stinkier than before,” said Thakur.

He also emphasised the arrests of Kejriwal and former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case, in addition to the arrests of five Delhi ministers, an MP and 10 MLAs, on separate corruption and criminal charges.

In response, Kejriwal said the BJP in Delhi had no agenda or vision for the upcoming polls except to “abuse” him, The Indian Express reported.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party won 62 of 70 seats. The BJP won the remaining eight seats.