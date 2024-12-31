Two persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly assaulting an Indian Army officer at a National Cadet Corps camp held at KMM College in Kerala’s Kochi on December 23, PTI reported.

The two identified as Nishad and Navas allegedly assaulted Lieutenant Colonel Karneyil Singh, the administrative officer of the 21 Kerala NCC Battalion, over a suspected food poisoning outbreak at the camp.

The persons, both residents of Kochi, have been identified as parents of the students who fell sick, The Indian Express reported.

The 10-day camp that began on December 20 was suspended after 107 participants suffered from food poisoning on the fourth day, with several of them having to be taken to hospitals, The Times of India reported.

Later on the evening of December 23, several persons including parents and other students protested outside the camp over the alleged food poisoning incident. Some of the protesters allegedly stormed the camp and assaulted the officer.

Local leaders of political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party and the state’s ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) had also participated in the protest.

The police filed a first information report over the assault, alleging that one of the accused “allegedly stabbed the officer with a sharpened object on his cheek, neck and back, obstructing him in the discharge of official responsibilities”, PTI reported.

The accused were also charged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to criminal trespass, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, voluntarily causing hurt, causing grievous hurt by dangerous means and dissuading a public servant from duty.

Seven persons were named in the complaint, The Indian Express quoted Thrikkakara police station inspector AK Sudheer as saying. The others included a Students’ Federation of India leader and a BJP councillor.