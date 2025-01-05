India has introduced two special category visas for international students who want to pursue higher education in the country, PTI reported on Sunday.

The Union home ministry launched the “e-student visa” and “e-student-x visa” categories for such individuals. The e-student visa category is meant for foreign students registered on the “Study in India” portal, while the e-student-x category is meant for their dependents.

The Study in India portal facilitates the admission process for international students seeking long-term or short-term courses in India.

Students must apply for a visa on the portal https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/ , and their Study in India identification number will be used to authenticate their identities. They can apply for the visa once they get an admission offer from an SII partner institute.

Student visas are valid for up to five years, based on the length of the course, and can be extended in India.