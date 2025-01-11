Aam Aadmi Party MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi killed himself by accident while cleaning his pistol at his home in Punjab’s Ludhiana around 11.30 pm on Friday, The Indian Express reported citing the Ludhiana Police. He died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Gogi’s wife, Sukhchain Kaur Gogi, who was in another room, heard the gunshot and rushed to check on him, reported The Tribune. She found her husband lying in a pool of blood.

Gogi’s security guards rushed him to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. He was 58.

“The autopsy report will confirm other details,” Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal told The Indian Express.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab unit chief Aman Arora said Gogi would clean his licensed pistol every day, according to The Hindu.

Gogi, a four-time Congress councillor in the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation and former district president of the Ludhiana Congress (Urban), had been with the party for 22 years.

He quit the Congress and joined the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly election, defeating former Congress minister and two-time MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu to win the Ludhiana West seat.

In a post on X, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal wrote: “Deeply saddened to learn about the untimely passing of Sh. Gurpreet Gogi Bassi Ji, MLA from Ludhiana. A leader who served his people with unwavering dedication and compassion, his absence will leave a void that is hard to fill. May his soul rest in peace.”