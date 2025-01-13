The Aam Aadmi Party has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that it was spreading misinformation about the state of roads in Delhi, PTI reported on Sunday.

The complaint referred to a video released by the BJP that claimed to show pothole-filled roads in Delhi. The BJP shared the video on January 6 with the caption: “One can’t tell whether there are potholes in the road or the road is in the potholes.”

An investigation by fact-checking website Alt News, however, showed that the area was in fact located in the city of Faridabad in BJP-ruled Haryana.

Commenting on the video, the Aam Aadmi Party said on X: “After resorting to fake voters, the BJP has now been caught making fake ad videos.”

फ़र्ज़ी Vote के बाद BJP अब फ़र्ज़ी Ad Video बनवाते हुए पकड़ी गई‼️



♦️ BJP शासित हरियाणा के फरीदाबाद की टूटी और नाले के पानी से भरी हुई सड़क को BJP ने दिल्ली की टूटी सड़क बताकर प्रचारित किया



फरीदाबाद के स्थानीय लोगों ने खोल दी BJP की पोल, देखिए वीडियो👇 pic.twitter.com/jiMrch6U8q — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 12, 2025

“The party [BJP] has been spreading misinformation through a false video on their social media channels, showcasing roads in Delhi in a deplorable condition,” the Aam Aadmi Party said in a letter to the poll body. “However, it has been exposed that the road featured in the video is actually located in Faridabad, Haryana.”

The party also provided links to videos debunking the claim, showing the true location of the road.

The Aam Aadmi Party said that such actions constitute a “blatant violation” of the Model Code of Conduct. It urged the Election Commission to take strict action, including removing the video from BJP’s social media accounts, PTI reported.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party also demanded that those behind the video be prosecuted under Section 123(4) of the Representation of People Act – which deals with false statements by election candidates – as well as provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.