A major fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Sunday, PTI reported.

The police said that the blaze erupted at the pilgrimage site due to a cylinder blast. The fire engulfed 18 tents, but there were no reports of any casualties.

Kumbh Mela Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma said that 15 vehicles were pressed into service to control the blaze.

“Fire has been doused and the situation in the area is under control,” he said.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar told ANI that the fire broke out around 4.30 pm in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh in a tent belonging to publishing house Gita Press.

“The fire spread to ten tents nearby, but was later extinguished,” he said. “The fire brigade, police and local administration arrived at the spot. The situation is normal and there are no reports of any casualties.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath visited the site of the fire and directed the authorities to carry out rescue operations speedily.