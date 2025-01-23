External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that it was clear that the United States’ new Donald Trump administration was keen on prioritising the bilateral relationship with India.

The statement by Jaishankar came after he held a series of meetings in Washington with officials of the US government including Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This came a day after Trump was sworn-in as the US president for a second term.

“If I were to share my overall impressions, I would say one, it was very keen,” Jaishankar told reporters. “It was very clear that the Trump administration was keen to have India present at the inaugural itself. They are clearly prioritising the bilateral relationship.”

The external affairs minister added that it was evident that the new administration would like to build on the foundation of the relationship that was established during Trump’s first term as president between 2017 and 2021.

“President Trump and Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi at that time took a number of initiatives, and we have seen that mature in many ways,” the minister added.

Speaking to the press in Washington DC.

https://t.co/DJsRaAyXAJ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 22, 2025

On Tuesday, Jaishankar also participated in a multilateral meeting with the foreign ministers of the Quad nations. The strategic coalition comprises India, the United States, Japan and Australia.

In an apparent reference to China’s actions in the Indo-Pacific, the four countries vowed to oppose unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo “by force or coercion” in the region.

Speaking about the meeting of the Quad foreign ministers, Jaishankar on Wednesday said that there was “a very strong sense that the current administration would reciprocate our desire as well to take the Quad further, to intensify its activities”.

Rubio and Jaishankar also held a bilateral meeting.

The minister told reporters that one of the concerns he raised with Rubio was that of the delay in the visa process for Indian citizens. “It hampers work, business, travel and tourism, as well as people-to-people ties,” he said, adding that his concerns were noted by the secretary of state.

Rubio also told Jaishankar during the meeting that the United States wants to work with India to advance economic ties and address concerns related to “irregular migration”.