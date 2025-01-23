Soumya Swaminathan, former chief scientist of the World Health Organization , has said that the United States’ withdrawal from the World Health Organization will have a “definite impact” on the management of future pandemics, reported The Indian Express on Thursday.

“Health emergencies due to emerging and existing pathogens can arise in any part of the world and travel quickly,” Swaminathan was quoted as saying by the newspaper. “We need to work together on early warning systems.”

She added that a pandemic treaty was being negotiated to strengthen prevention and preparedness responses, surveillance, data sharing, equitable access and producing counter-measures quickly.

“The exit of the US will have a definite impact on everyone,” said Swaminathan.

Shortly after being sworn in as the United States president, Donald Trump on Monday signed an order withdrawing the United States from the World Health Organization, citing alleged mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic by the global health agency.

The previous Trump administration had taken steps to withdraw from the organisation in 2020 and had suspended funding to the organisation. However, after taking charge as the 46th US president in 2021, Joe Biden reversed the withdrawal.

According to Swaminathan, Washington’s exit from the WHO would have a significant impact on global health security as the agency relies on technical inputs, funding and scientific contributions from the US.

“Most committees that make guidelines have American experts from their own agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and others,” she said. “The other area where global collaborations are important is around health emergencies, particularly infectious diseases like the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response Network and other networks.”

Swaminathan suggested that instead of leaving, the focus should be on addressing issues for the future.

She also warned that the US would lose access to global health data and diminish its influence in shaping the global health agenda by exiting the WHO.

After Trump’s executive order, the international health agency had said it “regrets the announcement that the United States of America intends to withdraw from the organisation”.

“The United States was a founding member of WHO in 1948 and has participated in shaping and governing WHO’s work ever since, alongside 193 other Member States, including through its active participation in the World Health Assembly and Executive Board,” it said.

The agency added: “We hope the United States will reconsider and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe.”