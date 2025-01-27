The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday released its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections, promising free travel on public transport buses and a discount on metro fares for school and college students.

As part of the party’s 15 poll promises, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reiterated that a monthly cash payment of Rs 2,100 will be provided to women in Delhi if the Aam Aadmi Party retains power.

Kejriwal also reiterated the AAP’s promise of free medical treatment for all senior citizens of the national capital.

The party said that providing employment to the youth will be its priority for the next five years.

The Assembly elections in the national capital will take place in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will occur on February 8.

Under “Kejriwal ki guarantee”, or the guarantees by Kejriwal, the AAP promised to waive wrong water supply bills, provide 24-hour water supply in every home and introduce separate electricity meters for tenants.

The party, which has been in power in Delhi since 2013 except for a year of president’s rule between 2014 and 2015, also promised to clean the Yamuna river and build an “advanced sewer system”, and international-standard roads.

The AAP promised that its government will bear all expenses of sending students from the Dalit community to study abroad.

Kejriwal also promised a monthly allowance of Rs 18,000 for Hindu temple priests and granthis of gurdwaras if the Aam Aadmi Party retains power. The announcement was first made on December 30.

For auto drivers, the AAP promised life insurance cover worth Rs 10 lakh, Rs 1 lakh aid for the weddings of their daughters and free educational coaching for their children.

In the 2020 polls, the AAP won 62 seats and the remaining eight were won by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Hindutva party has promised to set up a welfare board for auto drivers, a life insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh and accident insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh. Their children would also be given scholarships, the party said.

The BJP also promised to provide free education to “needy students” up to the postgraduate level if elected to power. It has also promised Rs 1,000 for students from the Scheduled Caste communities enrolled in professional and technical courses under the Dr BR Ambedkar Scheme.

In the first part of its manifesto released on January 17, the BJP had promised cash payments of Rs 2,500 per month for women in Delhi.