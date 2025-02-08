Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday lost the Delhi Assembly elections to Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

Marwah had defeated Sisodia by a margin of 675 votes, data from the Election Commission showed at 3.10 pm.

While the BJP candidate had won 38,859 votes, Sisodia had secured 38,184. The Congress’ Farhad Suri bagged 7,350 votes.

Sisodia had held the Patparganj Assembly constituency since 2013, but the party shifted him to Jangpura this time.

He conceded defeat on Saturday afternoon.

“Party workers fought well, we all did hard work,” Sisodia told reporters. “The people of Jangpura have supported us as well. But, I lost by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency.”

Sisodia was the deputy chief minister from February 2015 to February 2023, when he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the same case a month later.

He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in August.

The BJP was leading the Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital. As of 3.10 pm, the Hindutva party had won or was ahead in 47 seats and the AAP in 23 constituencies.

The halfway mark for the 70-member Delhi Assembly in 36 seats.

