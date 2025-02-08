Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in the Delhi Assembly elections was a win for development and good governance.

Modi said that the voters had given the BJP a historic mandate .

“It is our guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi, improving the overall quality of life for the people and ensuring that Delhi has a prime role to play in building a Viksit Bharat,” he said on social media.

The BJP defeated the AAP in the Assembly polls. While the BJP won in 48 constituencies, the Aam Aadmi Party bagged 22 seats, data from the Election Commission showed.

The halfway mark to gain a majority in the 70-member Assembly is 36 seats.

If the trend holds, the BJP will return to power in Delhi after 26 years.

Conceding defeat in a video posted on social media, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal said that the party has accepted the result “with great humility”. The Aam Aadmi Party will not only play the role of a constructive Opposition, but also participate in community service, the former chief minister said.

Kejriwal added that over the past 10 years, the AAP government in the national capital had carried out a lot of work for the people in areas of education, healthcare, electricity, water, and had tried to improve Delhi’s infrastructure.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief congratulated the BJP and said that he hopes that the Hindutva party will deliver on the promises it had made to the voters.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that his party had accepted the mandate of Delhi’s voters. “This fight for the progress of Delhi and the rights of Delhiites – against pollution, inflation and corruption – will continue,” Gandhi said on social media.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the election result marked the end of “the rule of lies in Delhi”. He said it was the beginning of a new era of development and trust in Delhi that marked a victory of “Modi ki Guarantee”.

“Delhiites have shown that the public cannot be misled by repeated false promises,” the BJP leader said on social media. “The public has responded to the dirty Yamuna, dirty drinking water, broken roads, overflowing sewers and liquor shops open in every street with their votes.”

Commenting on the election result, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said it was a “referendum on Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party”, considering that the AAP had won the Delhi Assembly polls in 2015 and 2020 “at the peak of the PM’s popularity”.

“This shows that, rather than being vindication of the policies of the PM, this vote is a rejection of Arvind Kejriwal’s politics of deceit, deception and vastly exaggerated claims of achievement,” Ramesh added.

Ramesh said that the Congress had been proactive in exposing “various scams” under Kejriwal’s leadership, adding that voters have delivered their verdict on his “twelve years of misrule”.

Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit , who was trailing the BJP’s Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi constituency, conceded defeat saying: “As of now it seems that they [BJP] will form the government...We raised the issues but I think people thought that we are not going to form the government”.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia who lost from the Jangpura constituency also conceded defeat.

“Party workers fought well; we all did hard work,” the former deputy chief minister said. “People have supported us as well.”

Meanwhile, Swati Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha MP from the AAP congratulated the BJP and said, “they [AAP] think that they can lie and people will believe in them”.

“People should do what they say but our [AAP] leadership forgot that and deviated from what they used to say,” said the former Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women.

In May, Maliwal accused Bibhav Kumar, who was Kejriwal’s aide of assaulting her at the chief minister’s official residence. Kumar was arrested on May 18 and was granted bail in September.

