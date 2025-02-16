At least 18 persons were killed and several others were injured in a stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, reported ANI.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on platforms 13 and 14, where a huge crowd had gathered to board their trains to Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh pilgrimage, according to India Today.

The Ministry of Railways has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who died.

The Railways stated that “an unprecedented rush situation” had developed at the platform, due to which, “some individuals fainted, which led to rumours of a stampede-like situation, causing panic among travellers”.

“The situation was later brought under control by easing the congestion,” The Indian Express quoted the statement. “The fainted and injured passengers were immediately taken to nearby hospitals by the Railway Protection Force and Delhi Police.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police for Railways, KPS Malhotra, told the newspaper that “a lot of people had gathered” when Prayagraj Express was on platform number 14.

“Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani were delayed, and passengers of these trains were also present at platforms 12, 13 and 14,” added Malhotra. “As per our information, 1,500 general tickets were sold, which is why the crowd became uncontrollable.”

In a social media post, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that a high-level inquiry had been ordered into the stampede.

He added that four special trains were run to evacuate the “unprecedented sudden rush”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “distressed” by the stampede and expressed condolences to the families of those who died.

“The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede,” he wrote on social media.

Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her condolences.

Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway station. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of those injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 16, 2025

The Congress said the news of the deaths in the stampede was “extremely painful”

“The Congress family’s condolences are with the affected families,” the party stated.

It added: “This tragic incident also raises some questions. If the government knew that Maha Kumbh was going on, then why were more trains not run during that time? Why were no arrangements made to control the crowd at the railway station?”

नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर महाकुंभ जा रहे कई श्रद्धालुओं की मृत्यु की खबर बेहद पीड़ादायक है।



कांग्रेस परिवार की संवेदनाएं पीड़ित परिवारों के साथ हैं।



इस दुख की घड़ी में ईश्वर शोकाकुल परिवारों को संबल प्रदान करें व घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ दें।



• मोदी सरकार मृतकों का… — Congress (@INCIndia) February 15, 2025

On January 29, a stampede broke out at the Maha Kumbh pilgrimage site as a large number of pilgrims arrived to take a holy bath on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, a spiritually significant day in the Hindu calendar.

At least 30 persons were killed in the incident.