Aam Aadmi Party MLA and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was on Sunday unanimously elected as the leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

Atishi’s name was proposed by AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha, and party MLAs Kuldeep Kumar and Jarnail Singh backed the nomination.

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Atishi, and said his party will play the role of a constructive opposition.

Atishi said that the AAP will ensure that the BJP keeps its promises to voters, including its assurance that women in the national capital will be paid Rs 2,500 per month.

While the BJP won 48 seats in the Delhi elections held earlier this month, the Aam Aadmi Party won 22 constituencies. The BJP returned to power in Delhi after 26 years.

This will be the first time that the AAP will be in the opposition in Delhi since coming to power for the first time in 2013.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai on Sunday said that Atishi served as Delhi’s chief minister during a challenging time, and also served as a minister.

“As leader of opposition, she will shoulder the dual responsibilities of ensuring that the BJP’s promises to the people are implemented, and safeguarding the pro-people initiatives that the AAP government under Arvind Kejriwal had taken,” Rai told the media.