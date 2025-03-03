The Supreme Court on Monday lifted restrictions on YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia from hosting his show, provided that the content adheres to the “desired standards of morality and decency”, reported Live Law. The court also directed him not to comment on matters that are sub-judice.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh modified an earlier condition that barred Allahabadia from airing any shows while he was granted interim protection from arrest. The restriction was imposed after several first information reports were filed against him in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Assam over allegedly obscene remarks he made as a guest judge on an episode of the comedy talent show India’s Got Latent.

Allahbadia’s counsel, Abhinav Chandrachud, argued that the restriction was affecting the livelihoods of the YouTuber and his 280 employees. Chandrachud assured the court that his client would refrain from using profane language and focus on hosting spiritual leaders and professionals.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Union, Maharashtra and Assam governments, strongly criticised the content of India’s Got Latent. “Forget a man and a woman, a man and a man cannot sit together and watch the show,” Mehta said.

Mehta also accused Allahabadia of not cooperating with the Assam Police’s investigation. The bench directed that the investigating officer inform Allahabadia of the date and time for his appearance, after Chandrachud clarified that his client had responded to a police notice but had not received a response regarding the date and time for appearance.

During the hearing, the court also stressed the need for regulating online content, with Kant remarking: “Humour is something the entire family can enjoy, nobody feels embarrassed. Using all filthy language is not talent.”

Mehta agreed, stating: “If you have to use vulgarity to make me laugh, then you are not a good comedian.” The court urged the government to propose regulatory measures that would not lead to censorship but ensure responsible content creation.

The controversy broke out after Allahbadia jokingly asked a contestant an explicit question insinuating incest during an episode of India’s Got Latent that was released on February 9. This was in line with the show’s pattern of provocative humour from judges and participants.

The backlash prompted Raina to delete all episodes of the show, and Allahabadia issued a public apology.

On February 10, the Guwahati Police registered an FIR against five YouTubers for “promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion.”

Similar cases were lodged by the Maharashtra Cyber Department and Jaipur Police. Seeking to quash or consolidate the FIRs, Allahabadia and Ashish Chanchlani – another content creator who had appeared on the show – approached the Supreme Court.

On February 18, the Supreme Court granted Allahabadia interim protection from arrest and barred further FIRs against him. During the hearing, Kant condemned his language as “dirty” and “perverted”.

“The words which you have used, parents will feel shamed,” Kant said. “Sisters and daughters will feel ashamed.”

Chanchlani, who also sought quashing of the Assam FIR, had previously secured interim anticipatory bail from the Gauhati High Court. On February 21, the Supreme Court issued notice on his plea for clubbing the FIRs or transferring them to Mumbai.

The Supreme Court has now expanded the scope of the proceedings to consider broader regulatory measures for online content and has requested suggestions from the Union government on the matter.

“We do not want any regulatory regime which leads to censorship, but it can’t be a free for all,” said Kant.