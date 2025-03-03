The Supreme Court lifted restrictions on YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia hosting his chat show, Beer Biceps, provided he adheres to “desired standards of morality and decency” and does not talk about matters that are sub-judice. Earlier, he was barred from airing shows while under interim protection from arrest after FIRs in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Assam over allegedly obscene remarks he made as a guest judge on comedian Samay Raina’s comedy talent show India’s Got Latent.

Allahbadia’s lawyer, Abhinav Chandrachud, argued the ban affected his livelihood and assured the court he would avoid profane language. The court and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta criticised vulgar humour, urging online content regulation without censorship.

Allahabadia and other participants on India’s Got Latent face several FIRs for obscenity. The Supreme Court has expanded the scope of the proceedings to consider broader regulatory measures for online content and has requested suggestions from the Union government on the matter. Read on.

The Trinamool Congress has doubled down on its claim that the Election Commission enabled voter fraud in West Bengal. At a press conference in Delhi, party MPs Derek O’Brien, Sagarika Ghose and Kirti Azad claimed that voter ID numbers of fake voters in Bengal matched those of voters in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states.

O’Brien demanded an explanation from the poll panel within 24 hours, failing which he said more details about the alleged scam would be publicised on Tuesday.

The Election Commission on Sunday denied wrongdoing, attributing duplicate numbers to a legacy issue in its database. It assured that voters could only cast ballots in their registered constituencies and promised to assign unique IDs to prevent confusion.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged BJP collusion with private agencies and the Election Commission to manipulate voter rolls in West Bengal ahead of next year’s Assembly election. She said that similar tactics had helped the Hindutva party win recent polls in Maharashtra and Delhi. Read on.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged newlyweds in his state to “immediately plan on having children”, citing concerns over the Centre’s upcoming delimitation exercise. He said his earlier advice to delay childbirth was no longer relevant, as population-based seat allocation could reduce Tamil Nadu’s Lok Sabha representation.

Delimitation is the process of redrawing the boundaries of Lok Sabha constituencies. Article 82 of the Constitution states that after every census is completed, the allocation of Lok Sabha seats to each state must be adjusted based on changes in their population.

Southern states fear the exercise will shift political power in favour of Hindi belt states. Stalin has called an all-party meeting on March 5 to discuss the issue. The Centre has assured that no southern state will lose seats, but leaders in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana are sceptical. In February, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution opposing the move, warning of its long-term impact on federal balance. Read on.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has expelled her nephew Akash Anand, a day after removing him as the party’s national coordinator. She accused him of being influenced by his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, who was expelled for alleged anti-party activities in February.

Mayawati wrote that Anand was “was expected to repent and show maturity” after being removed as the party’s national coordinator for a second time. “But on the contrary, the lengthy response given by Akash is not a sign of his remorse and political maturity.”

Earlier in the day, Anand had called Mayawati’s decision to remove him as national coordinator emotional, but vowed to continue working for the party. In May, he had been removed as the party’s national coordinator and Mayawati’s political successor “until he attains maturity”. Mayawati also declared that she would not name a successor “till her last breath.” Read on.