Arguments in the ‘larger conspiracy case’ related to the 2020 Delhi riots will not have to be heard afresh as the transfer of the judge who was hearing the case has been reversed. The transfer of Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai on May 30 from the Karkardooma Court to the Saket Court would have delayed the case significantly.

Five of the 18 persons accused in the matter and the public prosecutors would have had to present their arguments before the court again. Bajpai had been hearing the case since September. The case was at the stage of arguments on charges and the trial was expected to begin after the arguments were heard.

The case will be heard next in July. Read on.

Also read: Five years later: Delhi Police’s riots conspiracy case is built on sand

The United States has said it will soon restart its student visa appointment process, but added that applicants will need to unlock their social media profiles to allow them to be reviewed. Every visa adjudication is a national security decision, said the Department of State. It added that authorities must be vigilant in ensuring that those applying for visas “do not intend to harm Americans and our national interests”.

On May 27, all US embassies were directed by the Donald Trump administration to pause scheduling student visa interviews until “further guidance” was issued.

US consular officials have been directed to look for “applicants who demonstrate a history of political activism, especially when it is associated with violence” and determine the likelihood of such activities continuing in the US. Read on.

The Central Board of Film Certification has asked for a quote by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be included at the beginning of Aamir Khan’s upcoming film, reports said. Sitaare Zameen Par was cleared for a theatrical release on Friday after several changes, including the removal of a visual and a subtitle containing the word kamal, or lotus in Hindi, Bollywood Hungama reported.

The quote by Modi appears in the opening disclaimer and makes a reference to the year 2047 , the Hindustan Times reported. Read on.

The identities of 211 of 275 persons who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash have been confirmed through DNA testing a week after the disaster. Of the total, the bodies of 189 persons have been handed over to their families.

Among these, 142 were Indians, 32 British citizens, seven Portuguese and one Canadian. Besides, the bodies of seven persons who died on the ground have also been handed over to their relatives.

The crash on June 12 killed all but one of the 242 people onboard Air India’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft. Thirty-four persons were also killed on the ground after the plane crashed into the hostel building of the BJ Medical College and Hospital, according to the airline. Read on.