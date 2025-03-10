Clashes broke out in Madhya Pradesh’s Mhow town on Sunday night after stones were allegedly thrown at a group of persons celebrating the Indian men’s cricket team’s win in the Champions Trophy final, PTI reported.

The police fired tear gas and lathi-charged the two groups to stop the violence, The Times of India reported. It was unclear if any persons were injured.

Mhow, or Dr Ambedkar Nagar, is located 25 km from Indore.

“A group of youths was taking out a procession in Mhow market to celebrate Team India’s victory...” Inspector General of Police (Rural) Anurag told the newspaper. “When the procession was passing through the Jama Masjid area, a group of people started pelting stones at it.”

This sparked an altercation between the two groups who attacked each other, The Times of India quoted the police as saying.

The violence spread to Manek Chowk, Sewa Marg, Market Chowk and Rajesh Mohalla, the newspaper reported.

Two vehicles were torched, the police officer said.

Indore Collector Ashish Singh told PTI that security forces had been deployed in the area and the situation was under control. What triggered the clashes will be ascertained later, Singh said.

India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday night.