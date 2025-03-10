An Air India flight from Mumbai to New York with over 320 persons on board returned mid-air at 10.25 am on Monday after a note threatening a bomb blast was found inside the toilet, reported The Hindu.

The note was reportedly found by a passenger. It read: “There is a bomb in the flight.”

The aircraft, heading towards the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York, was flying over Azerbaijan when it was forced to return to Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, according to flight tracking website Flight Aware.

“Nothing suspicious has been found (so far) and we are conducting the investigation,” the police stated, adding that they will register a first information report.

A separate Air India flight flying from the United States’ Chicago to Delhi on March 5 was forced to return after 11 out of 12 toilets on board got clogged and became unusable, reported The New York Post.

All passengers were offered full refunds on cancellation and free-of-cost rescheduling, stated the airline.