The number of Indians studying abroad fell by nearly 15% in 2024 from the previous year, according to government data presented in Parliament on Monday. There was a sharp decline in students opting for Canada.

A total of 7,59,064 Indian students went abroad for education in 2024, compared to 8,92,989 in 2023 and 7,50,365 in 2022, said Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar while responding to a question by Indian Union Muslim League MP ET Mohammed Basheer.

Canada, once a preferred destination, saw a dramatic 41% drop, to 1,37,608 in 2024 from 2,33,532 students in 2023. The country tightened student visa rules last year, leading to higher rejection rates and cancellations of study permits.

In the US, figures declined to 2,04,058 in 2024 from 2,34,473 in 2023, a drop of nearly 13%. Indian students in the UK decreased to 98,890 from 1,36,921, down by nearly 28%. Australia saw a fall to 68,572 in 2024 from 78,093 students in 2023.

However, the number of Indian students going to Russia rose significantly, to 31,444 in 2024 from 23,503 in 2023, an increase of nearly 34%. France also saw a rise, to 8,536 in 2024 from 7,484 students in 2023. Germany had 34,702 Indian students in 2024, up from 20,684 in 2022. New Zealand saw a jump from 1,605 Indian students in 2022 to 7,297 in 2024.

Diplomatic tensions between India and Canada have also escalated over the past year. In October 2023, Canada withdrew 41 diplomats from India amid a row over the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which allegedly involved agents of the Indian government. The situation worsened in October 2024 when both countries expelled each other’s diplomats following fresh accusations.

Responding to a report about the drop in Indian students attending US universities, Christopher Clary, an assistant professor of political science at the University at Albany, stated that the fall should be a cause of concern for varisities and policymakers.

“I suspect of some of it is a depreciating rupee against the dollar, some policy uncertainty ahead of Trump,” Clary wrote in a social media post. “But it’s a warning sign.”

Basheer had also asked the government whether it was aware of Indian students being misled by agencies offering false promises of education abroad and part-time jobs. He further inquired about welfare schemes and dedicated support mechanisms for students abroad.

In its response, the Ministry of Education said: “Studies abroad are a matter of individual will and choice. Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) has been set up by Government of India in all Indian Missions and Posts abroad to meet the contingency expenditure incurred by Indian citizens including Indian students studying abroad.”

It added: “ICWF’s main objective is to provide on-site welfare on a means-tested basis. Indian Missions /Posts abroad also encourage Indian students travelling abroad for higher studies to register with them as also on MADAD Portal so that their grievances and issues can be addressed in a time-bound manner.”