Five persons were injured after an unidentified person armed with a rod allegedly attacked devotees inside the premises of the Golden Temple in Punjab’s Amritsar on Friday, The Times of India reported.

The attacker, along with one of his accomplices, were apprehended using CCTV footage and handed over to the police.

The attack took place when devotees had gathered at the Sri Guru Ramdas Niwas in the temple to celebrate New Nanakshahi Year. This marks the beginning of the Nanakshahi calendar that is based on the birth year of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

The man entered the premises around 12 pm and attacked both devotees and sewadars, or volunteers, with a rod, The Times of India quoted Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee Secretary Pratap Singh as saying.

The committee manages the Golden Temple while sewadars are its attendants.

Three devotees, along with two sewadars, were injured in the attack, Singh said. While one of the devotees injured was from Mohali, the other was from Bathinda and the third from Patiala, he added.

Kotwali Police Station House Officer Sarmel Singh said that the attacker was identified as Zulfan from Haryana, The Tribune reported. Zulfan was also injured in the incident, the officer said, adding that an investigation had begun to know what led to the incident.